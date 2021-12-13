Advertisement

Officials: Virginia state agency hit with ransomware attack

The timing of the attack is particularly problematic, as lawmakers and staff are deep into preparations for a legislative session set to begin in January.
By SARAH RANKIN and ALAN SUDERMAN
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia legislative branch agency has been hit by a ransomware attack. That’s according to a statement from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office Monday.

Northam’s spokeswoman confirmed the attack on Virginia’s Division of Legislative Automated Systems.

In a brief statement provided to The Associated Press, Alena Yarmosky said the governor had been briefed on the matter and directed other executive branch agencies to offer help in “assessing and responding to this ongoing situation.” The division is the state legislature’s information technology agency.

The timing of the attack is particularly problematic, as lawmakers and staff are deep into preparations for a legislative session set to begin in January.

