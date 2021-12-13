Organizations around Smith Mountain Lake donate thousands of toys to Lake Christian Ministry

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of children near Smith Mountain Lake will have a special Christmas this year thanks to the generosity of the community.

Lake Christian Ministry sorted through thousands of toys Monday morning before delivering them to children in need next week. With the help of about 50 volunteers and area churches and community organizations, about 450 children are being aided.

“There are just so many families hurting out there, it’s incredible to realize. To be able to do this once a year and know that you can help make them happy, it’s huge,” says Dianna Weiner of Lake Christian Ministry.

Sea Tow Smith Mountain Lake has been helping with this program since 2009, and this year, they contributed 1,100 toys to the program.

“Children are the light of the world. They’re our future, and it’s nice for them to have something to look forward to and to cling to,” adds Nancy Ellett of Sea Tow.

The toy distribution will take place Saturday.

