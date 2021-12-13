Advertisement

Organizations around Smith Mountain Lake donate thousands of toys to Lake Christian Ministry

Lake Christian Ministry toy drive donation by Sea Tow
Lake Christian Ministry toy drive donation by Sea Tow(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of children near Smith Mountain Lake will have a special Christmas this year thanks to the generosity of the community.

Lake Christian Ministry sorted through thousands of toys Monday morning before delivering them to children in need next week. With the help of about 50 volunteers and area churches and community organizations, about 450 children are being aided.

“There are just so many families hurting out there, it’s incredible to realize. To be able to do this once a year and know that you can help make them happy, it’s huge,” says Dianna Weiner of Lake Christian Ministry.

Sea Tow Smith Mountain Lake has been helping with this program since 2009, and this year, they contributed 1,100 toys to the program.

“Children are the light of the world. They’re our future, and it’s nice for them to have something to look forward to and to cling to,” adds Nancy Ellett of Sea Tow.

The toy distribution will take place Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Roanoke City Jail
Man arrested after standoff in Southwest Roanoke
Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Man charged with murder after stabbing Saturday in Montgomery Co.
Two people found shot at Roanoke Co. home
WDBJ7
Man found dead in Montgomery County home
Scene of Pittsylvania County arson and homicide
Two bodies found inside smoking Danville home

Latest News

Evie's at the Lake
Business owners open new coffee and gift shop in Moneta
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
Kentucky officials fear the death toll from this weekend's tornadoes will be more than 100.
Gleaning for the World taking donations to help tornado victims
Aerial views show the damage dealt to Mayfield by a strong tornado.
God’s Pit Crew to send team to help tornado victims in Kentucky