Residents react to Sunday arson, homicide at Pittsylvania County home

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bonita Troy was cooking breakfast Sunday morning when she looked out her Old Mayfield Road house to see smoke billowing from a nearby home.

“I was like, I know they don’t have a chimney or anything,” said Troy. “I said, something is not right, so that’s when I called 911.”

When fire crews got to the home around 10 a.m. they found two males dead inside.

Troy and others say for the neighborhood, this is out of the ordinary.

“We don’t have that stuff like this going on around here cause everybody knows everybody. It’s a sad situation,” said Troy.

“Don’t nothing happen in this neighborhood like that too much at all. It’s just a shock to everybody,” said Hattie Davis.

Authorities say they’re treating the incident as both an arson and homicide. The names of the two males are being withheld at this time pending autopsies.

Davis says despite the incident, she doesn’t have any concerns for future safety.

“This is a quiet neighborhood. We don’t have anything like this happen,” said Davis.

As investigators do their work, Troy agrees with Davis, only hoping for answers on what happened.

“This time of year, I feel bad for the family members and stuff but I hope they find out who did it,” said Troy.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.