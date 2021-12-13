Roanoke gas prices down over the last week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke gas prices have fallen 6.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.12 a gallon as of December 13, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Gas prices in Roanoke are 10.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.15 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the least expensive station in Roanoke has gas priced at $2.79 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.39, a difference of 60 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state as of Monday is $2.79 a gallon, while the highest is $3.89, a difference of $1.10.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy, averaging $3.32. The national average is down 9 cents per gallon from a month ago and is $1.18 higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years, according to GasBuddy:

December 13, 2020: $1.97 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.14 per gallon

December 13, 2019: $2.32 (U.S. Average: $2.57

December 13, 2018: $2.13 (U.S. Average: $2.39

December 13, 2017: $2.25 (U.S. Average: $2.45

December 13, 2016: $2.09 (U.S. Average: $2.22

December 13, 2015: $1.85 (U.S. Average: $2.01

December 13, 2014: $2.41 (U.S. Average: $2.56

December 13, 2013: $3.02 (U.S. Average: $3.24

December 13, 2012: $3.06 (U.S. Average: $3.29

December 13, 2011: $3.11 (U.S. Average: $3.26

“With the price of crude oil remaining some $13 per barrel below its 2021 peak, we have continued to see gas prices decline in nearly every city coast to coast, a trend that will likely continue into yet another week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Omicron concerns continue to be the primary catalyst for the drop in gas prices across much of the country. While we’ve seen some anecdotal reports about the new variant, vaccine producers have yet to definitively state if current vaccines will still bring adequate protection against omicron- something that might be critical to limit severity and to avoid new shutdowns. With OPEC+ members still planning to boost oil production in January, we continue to see global oil production slowly rising. In addition, U.S. gasoline demand last

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.