School threat investigation indicates no local danger

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A message perceived as a threat regarding a Franklin County school Monday came from New York, and was determined not to be a credible threat in Virginia.

Franklin County Schools reports a rumor circulated Monday about a possible school threat at an unspecified school. The rumor originated with a generic message that was posted to the Snapchat app, according to the county.

School district officials report they contacted police, who determined the original Snapchat message came from New York and was not a credible threat in Franklin County.

Franklin County Schools issued this statement: “We thank our students and parents for immediately sharing this information with the school division. We appreciate your support as we work to ensure our students feel completely safe, secure, and comfortable in our buildings at all times.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.