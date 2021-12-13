Advertisement

Two bodies found inside smoking Danville home

Investigators say they are looking into an arson and homicide
Investigators say they are looking into an arson and homicide((Source: Gray News))
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s office is investigating an arson and homicide after two bodies were found inside a home.

The Pittsylvania County 911 Center received a call Sunday at 10:00 a.m. from a neighbor in the 800 block of Old Mayfield Road of Danville, reporting smoke coming from a residence in the community. When fire crews arrived and entered the residence, they found the bodies of two deceased males.

Law enforcement was notified and responded to the scene. From evidence found at the scene law enforcement is investigating the matter as an arson and homicide. The bodies have been taken to the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsies and are awaiting the official cause of deaths. Identities of the deceased are being withheld pending the results of the autopsies. Investigators remain on scene collecting evidence and canvassing the neighborhood.

Agencies participating in the investigation are the Pittsylvania County Fire Marshall, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the Pittsylvania County Commonwealth Attorney, The Danville Police Department, the Virginia State Police and the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information regarding this matter are asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office or the Pittsylvania County Crimestoppers at 800-791-0044.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Roanoke City Jail
Suspect arrested after standoff in Southwest Roanoke
Two people found shot at Roanoke Co. home overnight
WDBJ7
Man found dead in Montgomery County home
Jonathan Armstrong Watkins Credit: Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office
Natural Bridge man arrested after death investigation
Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Suspect charged with murder after stabbing Saturday in Montgomery Co.

Latest News

SW Roanoke Arrest For Assault And Battery, Abduction 12 12 21
SW Roanoke Arrest For Assault And Battery, Abduction 12 12 21
The Salvation Army Roanoke Corps asks for help with Red Kettle Campaign
The Salvation Army Roanoke Corps asks for help with Red Kettle Campaign
Earlier this week. a proposed congressional and state legislative map of Virginia was released....
JMU political analyst weighs in on newly proposed Virginia legislative map
The Richmond Chapter of the American Red Cross's emergency response vehicle being sent to...
Virginians headed out to provide relief to communities impacted by deadly tornadoes