Advertisement

VMI’s Cameron Hall turns 40

The arena opened in 1981.
The arena opened in 1981.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - At the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, they marked a major anniversary.

Cameron Hall, VMI’s basketball arena, is forty years old.

They celebrated with halftime ceremonies during Saturday’s game, welcoming alumni who played there including the basketball player who made the first score for the Keydets in 1981: Major General Cedric Wins, who is now the school’s superintendent.

”It wasn’t like I shot, you know, a three-point shot or a dunk or something very, very creative,” Wins remembered. “It was a free throw that were the first points that were scored in the game, but I’m very proud of that fact.”

General Wins re-enacted the shot Saturday, though from a position a little closer to the bucket.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Roanoke City Jail
Man arrested after standoff in Southwest Roanoke
Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Man charged with murder after stabbing Saturday in Montgomery Co.
Two people found shot at Roanoke Co. home
WDBJ7
Man found dead in Montgomery County home
Scene of Pittsylvania County arson and homicide
Two bodies found inside smoking Danville home