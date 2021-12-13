VMI’s Cameron Hall turns 40

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - At the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, they marked a major anniversary.

Cameron Hall, VMI’s basketball arena, is forty years old.

They celebrated with halftime ceremonies during Saturday’s game, welcoming alumni who played there including the basketball player who made the first score for the Keydets in 1981: Major General Cedric Wins, who is now the school’s superintendent.

”It wasn’t like I shot, you know, a three-point shot or a dunk or something very, very creative,” Wins remembered. “It was a free throw that were the first points that were scored in the game, but I’m very proud of that fact.”

General Wins re-enacted the shot Saturday, though from a position a little closer to the bucket.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.