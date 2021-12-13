Warm weather returns with nice sunshine

Sunny early this week

Unseasonable warmth all week

Rain chances could return into next weekend

MONDAY

After a cold start with lows in the 20s, highs will warm nicely this afternoon. Most areas will warm into the 50s with spots east of the Blue Ridge at or above 60. High pressure will be in firm control giving us lots of sunshine.

High pressure warms us to unseasonable levels. (WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY - THURSDAY

The familiar mild weather pattern once again takes over for most of the week thanks to a ridge of high pressure. Highs will warm into the 50s and 60s through Wednesday. By Thursday, we could see 70s return again with stronger SW winds ahead of our next front.

Highs warm to 10-15 degrees above average. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY

A frontal boundary heads our way on Friday. This will increase our clouds and also increase our chances for a few scattered rain showers. Some of these showers may linger into the weekend depending on how the system evolves. Highs on Friday still hold in the mid 60s.

A front will increase our chances of showers by Friday. (WDBJ Weather)

