Botetourt County to have universal broadband in 2023

BOTETOURT CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Two years from now, all residents and businesses in Botetourt County will have access to fast, reliable internet service for the first time.

The Commonwealth’s Virginia Telecommunication Initiative awarded the County and LUMOS networks with $3,084,796.00 in grant funding, allowing them to install fiber-to-the-home broadband connectivity to 1,901 addresses.

County Administrator Gary Larrowe describes it as the much-needed rainbow after the storm that was the challenging COVID-19 pandemic.

“I actually told staff, If anything positive comes out of this it may be that we have broadband throughout the region,” said Larrowe. “2001 ended up showing us how we travel differently and 2020 has shown us how we do business differently.”

High-speed internet for all has been a goal for the county since 2017. Now, they have the promise of it actually happening.

The county is excited to be able to offer reliable telehealth, remote education, and remote work to its residents.

This includes people like Candace Monaghan, who has been working from home as a graphic designer for 15 years and is also the founder of the Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival.

“I have two businesses that I run out of the house, my kids use it for schoolwork, and then, of course, they game and stream things as well,” says Monaghan. “It’s hard to upload files, large graphic files when you don’t have internet. It’s hard to have zoom meetings with it crashing all the time. I did a little survey of those of us in the neighborhood and there are 18 businesses that run out of their home that are all within about a mile radius of each other so we’re all kind of struggling with the same deal.”

If all goes according to plan, all of Botetourt County will have universal broadband service by December of 2023.

“Just knowing we won’t have to struggle with that anymore is a wonderful and very exciting feeling. The kids are over the moon about it, too,” says Monaghan.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.