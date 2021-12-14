Advertisement

Buena Vista Rotary distribute goodie bags for disabled residents

Rotary members packed the bags Monday evening.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - A Buena Vista tradition found a way to adapt to the pandemic.

For more than 35 years, the Buena Vista Rotary Club has held a soup-to-nuts Christmas luncheon program for the adult disabled community in Rockbridge County.

The lunch program can’t be held this year, so the Rotary got together and packed over 200 bags with treats and fun things to eat for recipients who would normally have come out for lunch.

The packages are delivered by Meals on Wheels, Maury River Senior Center, Magnolia Center, and Eagles Nest.

