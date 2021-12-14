Carilion Clinic gets AngelEye cameras in NICU to connect parents and children, 24/7

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Taking care of newborns is a full time job, especially when a family brings home twins.

“Honestly I had a remarkably good pregnancy until I hit, my water broke at 22 weeks and one day, we got our babies 17 weeks earlier than originally planned,” said Meredith Cranston, a NICU mom.

Meredith and her husband Josh haven’t been able to bring home their bundles of joy, Marsden and Sadie yet. They were each born at just one pound plus a few ounces, and their 5 month journey inside Carilion’s NICU isn’t quite over.

But a new piece of technology is making that stay a tiny bit easier.

“We got such a positive response back from our families, we’re never going back,” said Dr. Hiren Patel, with Carilion Children’s.

The technology is AngelEye cameras. Carilion was able to purchase 50 of them with funds from donations to the Carilion Clinic Foundation: $180,000 to install and $80,000 annually. The camera live streams each child’s every move through an app.

“You know if I were a parent that had something like this, right before I go to work, before I go to bed, 5 minute break at work, I can just check in. You know it’s not always easy to pick up the phone and try to get a doctor or a nurse to say how things are going, it’s completely different when you can see for yourself,” said Patel.

And that’s exactly what the Cranstons, and their immediate family members do. The Buena Vista couple travels to Roanoke every night to spend time with their little ones and the other hours of the day are spent watching personalities develop through a screen.

“You can watch for about 30 minutes, he likes to play Houdini, try to get himself out, so you can watch and he’s like ‘now I’ve got my arms wide out,’” said Meredith, of her son Marsden.

Whether Marsden is breaking out of a swaddle or Sadie is lifting her head, the small milestones are seen, easing the minds of new parents.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.