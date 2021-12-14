Advertisement

Carilion Clinic gets AngelEye cameras in NICU to connect parents and children, 24/7

Meredith Cranston holds one of her twins, born 17 weeks early inside Carilion's NICU.
Meredith Cranston holds one of her twins, born 17 weeks early inside Carilion's NICU.(WDBj7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Taking care of newborns is a full time job, especially when a family brings home twins.

“Honestly I had a remarkably good pregnancy until I hit, my water broke at 22 weeks and one day, we got our babies 17 weeks earlier than originally planned,” said Meredith Cranston, a NICU mom.

Meredith and her husband Josh haven’t been able to bring home their bundles of joy, Marsden and Sadie yet. They were each born at just one pound plus a few ounces, and their 5 month journey inside Carilion’s NICU isn’t quite over.

But a new piece of technology is making that stay a tiny bit easier.

“We got such a positive response back from our families, we’re never going back,” said Dr. Hiren Patel, with Carilion Children’s.

The technology is AngelEye cameras. Carilion was able to purchase 50 of them with funds from donations to the Carilion Clinic Foundation: $180,000 to install and $80,000 annually. The camera live streams each child’s every move through an app.

“You know if I were a parent that had something like this, right before I go to work, before I go to bed, 5 minute break at work, I can just check in. You know it’s not always easy to pick up the phone and try to get a doctor or a nurse to say how things are going, it’s completely different when you can see for yourself,” said Patel.

And that’s exactly what the Cranstons, and their immediate family members do. The Buena Vista couple travels to Roanoke every night to spend time with their little ones and the other hours of the day are spent watching personalities develop through a screen.

“You can watch for about 30 minutes, he likes to play Houdini, try to get himself out, so you can watch and he’s like ‘now I’ve got my arms wide out,’” said Meredith, of her son Marsden.

Whether Marsden is breaking out of a swaddle or Sadie is lifting her head, the small milestones are seen, easing the minds of new parents.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter in place over in Radford schools
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Scene of Pittsylvania County arson and homicide
Two bodies found inside smoking Danville home
Clarissa Jones, reported missing by Lynchburg police
Lynchburg Police looking for missing woman
Officials: Virginia state agency hit with ransomware attack

Latest News

Rotary members packed the bags Monday evening.
Buena Vista Rotary distribute goodie bags for disabled residents
The new clinic is on Nelson Street, across from the Sheetz.
LewisGale opens new clinic in Lexington
Fifth Street in Lynchburg.
Renaming Lynchburg’s Fifth Street not a recommendation as committee presents plan honoring Black history
Courtesy: Roanoke County
Roanoke Co. names new County Administrator