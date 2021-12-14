Congressman announces Service Academy nominations
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-9) has announced the names of his nominees to United States Service Academies.
Ninth District Nominees:
U.S. Air Force Academy
D.J. Albert — Narrows
Nicholas Brians — Blacksburg
Morgan Dales — Cedar Bluff
Brenna Mills — Radford
Trenton Watkins — Marion
Audrey Williams — Weber City
U.S. Naval Academy
Camden Cormany — Radford
Jack Thompson — Blacksburg
Griffith said, “Each year I have the honor to nominate a limited number of young men and women to United States Service Academies. These outstanding students deserve our thanks for their willingness to serve our country. I am proud to nominate them and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.