Congressman announces Service Academy nominations

"These outstanding students deserve our thanks for their willingness to serve our country. I am...
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-9) has announced the names of his nominees to United States Service Academies.

Ninth District Nominees:

U.S. Air Force Academy

D.J. Albert — Narrows

Nicholas Brians — Blacksburg

Morgan Dales — Cedar Bluff

Brenna Mills — Radford

Trenton Watkins — Marion

Audrey Williams — Weber City

U.S. Naval Academy

Camden Cormany — Radford

Jack Thompson — Blacksburg

Griffith said, “Each year I have the honor to nominate a limited number of young men and women to United States Service Academies. These outstanding students deserve our thanks for their willingness to serve our country. I am proud to nominate them and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

