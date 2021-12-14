Advertisement

Downtown Roanoke street closings announced for Friday

Several streets in downtown Roanoke will be closed December 17, for Dickens of a Christmas
Several streets in downtown Roanoke will be closed December 17, for Dickens of a Christmas
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several streets in downtown Roanoke will be closed starting December 17, for the following events.

Dickens of a Christmas Carnival Friday, 12/17/21, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

  • Market Street, between Norfolk Avenue and Church Avenue (closes at 3 p.m.)
  • Wall Street, between Salem Avenue and Campbell Avenue (closes at 3 p.m.)
  • Kirk Avenue, between Williamson Road and Jefferson Street (closes at 3 p.m. Premier Lot access maintained)
  • Church Avenue, between Luck Avenue and Williamson Road (closes at 3 p.m.)
  • Luck Avenue, between Jefferson Street and 1st Street SW (closes at 4 p.m.)
  • Campbell Avenue, between Williamson Road and Jefferson Street (closes at 5:30 p.m.)

For a complete map click here

LL Bean Pop Up Saturday and Sunday, 12/18/21 to 12/19/21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Market Street, between Norfolk Avenue and Salem Avenue (closes at 7 a.m. Saturday)

Christmas Celebration Sunday, 12/19/21 5 pm to 6:30 p.m.

  • 2nd Street SW, between Luck Avenue and Church Avenue (closes at 4 p.m.)

