Advertisement

First customer in Grayson County receives high speed internet access

Grayson County receives high speed internet
Grayson County receives high speed internet(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - For people who live there, there is a lot to love about Grayson County.

“It’s a beautiful area.  We’ve got mountains, we’ve got rivers.  It’s unique,” says Carl Caudill, Director of IT for Grayson County.

Unique for its beauty and its method to bring high speed internet to its residents.

“We’ve created the first of its kind public/private partnership to create a solution for the rural digital divide,” says Brad Hall, Vice President of external affairs, Appalachian Power Company.

On Tuesday, the Elk Creek Volunteer Fire Department became the first customer on the broadband project that will provide high speed internet to around 6,000 residents of the county using Appalachian Power poles and GigaBeam Networks internet service.

“Everything is involved in internet access, you can’t do hardly anything without it,” explains Michael Clemons, CEO GigaBeam Networks. “In this area, they have no service, so it’s really hurt them to do everything from education, to healthcare, and jobs.  This fixes all of that.”

“To be able to attract and retain industry, you’ve got to have key infrastructure,” adds Hall.  :Not only electricity, but you’ve got to have water, sewer, and you’ve got to have a high-speed internet service.”

The state legislature was pivotal in passing a bill that changed the delivery model for broadband in Virginia, making this possible.

Federal programs also exist to help customers pay for the service.

“Through the federal communication’s commission, there’s a program called the emergency broadband benefit program and actually GigaBeam Networks participates in that program and it’s available to anyone in Grayson that has any federal subsidy payments,” notes Tamarah Holmes, Director of Broadband at the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

Paving the way to improved education, healthcare, economic development, public safety, and entertainment.

“Getting access to the internet is going to be an ongoing process from this point on, but we can start hooking up customers up right after the new year,” says Caudill.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter in place over in Radford schools
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Scene of Pittsylvania County arson and homicide
Two bodies found inside smoking Danville home
Clarissa Jones, reported missing by Lynchburg police
Lynchburg Police looking for missing woman
Officials: Virginia state agency hit with ransomware attack

Latest News

Toy's will go to kids who lost their homes in Western Kentucky
Wythe County Sheriff’s Office collecting toys for tornado victims
Vinton EMT Volunteer Retires After 50 Years
Vinton EMT Volunteer Retires After 50 Years
Boys & Girls Club SW Virginia
US Cellular donates 160 hotspots to Boys & Girls Clubs of SW Virginia
Packages were loaded into cars by volunteers as they pulled up.
Distribution week underway for Alleghany Highlands Christmas Mother