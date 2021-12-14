Advertisement

Henry County receives childcare supply grant

baby battles
baby battles(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Dec. 13, 2021
HENRY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The West Piedmont Planning District is getting an early Christmas present to help families with babies and toddlers in need.

Henry County was awarded $70,000 from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community to purchase things like bottles, bath supplies, blankets, and diapers.

In partnership with local social services offices, the money will help 1,500 children under five years old in the area.

Most of the supplies, chosen by DSS staff, are not covered under traditional governmental benefits, meaning that parents and families would normally pay these costs out of pocket.

”When those caseworkers visit families or interact with families this is something they can also bring to the table to help foster a stronger relationship between our DSS offices and the families they serve,” says Kathleen McEvoy, a community development specialist with the Planning District.

