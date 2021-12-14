Advertisement

LewisGale opens new clinic in Lexington

The new clinic is on Nelson Street, across from the Sheetz.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lewis Gale is bringing more services to Lexington.

They cut the ribbon on a new specialty clinic Tuesday morning, officially making available primary care as well as a range of specialty services to the Rockbridge area.

Doctors offering cardiology, nephrology, orthopedics, and obstetrics, as well as family practice, will be working out of the new facility.

”It’s extremely difficult these days, especially during the pandemic and all kinds of shortages that you find as a result of that,” said Lee Higginbotham, CEO of LewisGale Alleghany. “But having it here and having that access is one of the key things. And it’s important to be able to provide these specialties.”

Other LewisGale facilities are in Roanoke and Low Moor.

