Renaming Lynchburg’s Fifth Street not a recommendation as committee presents plan honoring Black history

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Fifth Street corridor has been a topic of conversations in years past as some have sought to change its name to Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Earlier this year, residents were able to weigh in as a committee was charged with the task of determining what should happen to this street.

The result? The name should stay the same.

“That was the primary hub of all African American businesses, our doctors offices, our dentist offices and it was really a landing place for us. Our social life was embedded into that particular corridor,” said Pat Price, committee member.

Price says the name of Fifth Street has rich Black historical ties to it, prompting the recommendation to leave the name as it is.

Instead, her and others are presenting to city council Tuesday an action plan full of ideas to highlight Black history in Lynchburg.

“What we hope to achieve is building up the community, not tearing it down,” said Price.

Some of the ideas include public art, a Fifth Street small business opportunity center and even developing a Lynchburg-centered K-12 African American history curriculum.

All of that to say: the ideas go beyond the roadway.

“We designed those in a way that honors the history of our entire community,” said Reid Wodicka, deputy city manager.

“Inclusiveness is important and we’re taking concrete actions to show our citizens that,” said JoAnn Martin, director of communications.

“So that everybody knows everything, or as much as possible about everything, that’s occurred and made the city what it is today,” said Price.

They also addressed whether or not the Confederate soldier statue at the top of Monument Terrace should be replaced.

They say because a consensus couldn’t be reached, they recommended it not be replaced.

View the full plan here.

