Report of missing man out of Amherst County

Contact the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 with helpful information.
Courtesy: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 29-year-old Amherst County man was reported missing out of Amherst County Tuesday.

Geoffrey Ryan Bell has a medical condition that presents a daily need for medication, causing his family added concern for his welfare.

He is described as white and weighing approximately 160 pounds, standing at 6-foot-1. Bell has hazel eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen near Wards Road in Lynchburg on Monday, and last known to be driving a gray, four-door 2016 Ford Fusion.

