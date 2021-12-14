Sales Support-Front Desk

WDBJ7 has an opening for a full-time sales support person who will also perform front desk duties.

This person’s primary duty will be to provide administrative support to our sales team while managing the front desk. To be successful, the person will need to be skilled in Word, Excel and PowerPoint, as the job entails preparing PowerPoint presentations, data entry for sales orders and assisting account executives and sales managers.

Experience in media traffic and data entry is preferred. This person must have experience working with the public and have a strong customer service ethic. Dependability and punctuality is a must, as is a strong attention to detail and the ability to generate a positive work environment.

If you can handle multiple projects accurately and have strong organizational skills, send your resume to bboush@wdbj7.com and apply online here.

