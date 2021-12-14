Advertisement

Santa Crawl to take place in Vinton

Vinton
Vinton(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Dec. 14, 2021
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Santa Crawl will be taking place in Vinton on Tuesday, December 14th.

Santa and his elves will be hitting the streets of Vinton, handing out treats to all the good boys and girls.

The event will start at 5:30 p.m. from the Vinton War Memorial.

This is the second year for the event.

It started last year because the town didn’t have a parade because of COVID and wanted to keep the holiday spirit alive.

Even though they had the parade this year, they wanted to keep the tradition going.

“We hold it just dear to our hearts. It’s so sweet, I can’t even explain it to you about how great it is to see these kids faces when we turn the street and the elves are out there. Some of the families are just sitting out there camped out in their yards just waiting. So just the excitement, you just can’t put a price on that,” said Chasity Barbour, Community Programs Director.

Here is a map of the routes:

