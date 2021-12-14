Advertisement

Superintendent: Radford students safe; shelter in place continues

(Janay Reece)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The superintendent of Radford City Public says all students and staff are safe, but the shelter in place continues until further notice.

ORIGINAL STORY: A shelter in place is underway at all schools in Radford City Public Schools.

A message sent by the school district says the action was taken because of a threat being investigated by Radford City Police.

Here is the full text send to parents: “RCPS have moved into a “Shelter In Place” due to a threat. RCPS, with the help of the Radford City Police Department, is investigating the threat. At this time, RCPS and the Radford City Police Department feel the Shelter in Place is appropriate. School will proceed as regularly scheduled. RCPS will update the school community as more information becomes available.”

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Scene of Pittsylvania County arson and homicide
Two bodies found inside smoking Danville home
Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Man charged with murder after stabbing Saturday in Montgomery Co.
Officials: Virginia state agency hit with ransomware attack
Clarissa Jones, reported missing by Lynchburg police
Lynchburg Police looking for missing woman

Latest News

The arena opened in 1981.
VMI’s Cameron Hall turns 40
Deputy Chris Norris admires his handiwork.
Natural Bridge SRO gets into the Christmas spirit
School threat investigation indicates no local danger
Radford University And Radford University Carilion Students Graduate Together
Radford University And Radford University Carilion Students Graduate Together