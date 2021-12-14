Superintendent: Radford students safe; shelter in place continues

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The superintendent of Radford City Public says all students and staff are safe, but the shelter in place continues until further notice.

ORIGINAL STORY: A shelter in place is underway at all schools in Radford City Public Schools.

A message sent by the school district says the action was taken because of a threat being investigated by Radford City Police.

Here is the full text send to parents: “RCPS have moved into a “Shelter In Place” due to a threat. RCPS, with the help of the Radford City Police Department, is investigating the threat. At this time, RCPS and the Radford City Police Department feel the Shelter in Place is appropriate. School will proceed as regularly scheduled. RCPS will update the school community as more information becomes available.”

