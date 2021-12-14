US Cellular donates 160 hotspots to Boys & Girls Clubs of SW Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thanks to a donation, children in the community will have reliable access to internet.

US Cellular donated 160 hot spots to the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Virginia, and 25 more to the location in Martinsville. Each device comes with two years of service. Officials with the club say this kind of donation is especially helpful to the families they serve.

“We have found during COVID that a lot of our families have been hard hit and so a lot of the assistance for utilities has run out,” explains Michelle Davis, CEO at Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia. “A lot of times, internet was not included in the assistance that was available. So these hotspots do become critically important not just in our rural communities but for our families who have been impacted financially by COVID who need to be able to provide that access for their kids and for their academic achievement.”

The club says it will check out the devices to families in need.

The combined total value of the donation from US Cellular is almost $213,000.

