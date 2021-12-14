Virginia Career Works with plenty of free resources for your new beginning

(WDBJ) - Virginia Career Works is looking to help those looking for a fresh start as the new year approaches.

Free resources such as resume writing assistance, interview coaching, job search help and career counseling are available at centers in Roanoke, Lynchburg, Danville and other areas throughout the region.

Virginia Career Works says qualifying attendees may be eligible for funds towards college classes, transportation to work, etc.

Further details regarding Virginia Career Works can be found through their website.

