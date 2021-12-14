Advertisement

Virginia Career Works with plenty of free resources for your new beginning

Virginia Career Works says qualifying attendees may be eligible for funds towards college classes, transportation to work, etc.
Virginia Career Works Roanoke Center
Virginia Career Works Roanoke Center
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - Virginia Career Works is looking to help those looking for a fresh start as the new year approaches.

Free resources such as resume writing assistance, interview coaching, job search help and career counseling are available at centers in Roanoke, Lynchburg, Danville and other areas throughout the region.

Further details regarding Virginia Career Works can be found through their website.

