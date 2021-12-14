Advertisement

Virginia QB Armstrong staying put in win for new coach

Armstrong said Monday after Elliott’s introductory news conference that he’s staying put.
By HANK KURZ Jr.
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s new coach achieved the first big victory of his tenure when quarterback Brennan Armstrong said he’s given no thought to transferring. Coach Tony Elliott met with the Cavaliers for the first time on Sunday night and Armstrong said Monday after Elliott’s introductory news conference that he’s staying put.

Armstrong threw for an average of 404 yards per game this season, which ranked second nationally. He has two years of eligibility remaining and says he’s excited about the program Elliott is building.

Elliott spent the past seven seasons as the offensive coordinator at Clemson. That stint included two national titles.

