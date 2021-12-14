Wahoos introduce Elliott as football coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A two-time national champion as an offensive coordinator, Tony Elliott certainly knows what winning looks like, and now his task is to make it happen as the next head coach at Virginia.

And after his opening press conference earlier Monday, it’s clear that for Elliott, no challenge is too big.

Tony Elliott’s path to the top of Virginia’s football program has been one filled with peaks and valleys.

A California native, Elliott endured a challenging childhood, spending part of it homeless on the streets of LA.

His father spent time in prison and his mother died in a car crash when he was just nine years old.

“I was a lost child because of the circumstances. But by the grace of God, I was saved by my family and my aunt, football, education. And really the first moment, I was sitting up on the third floor, and I looked out and I saw the ‘V.’ And I realized, dude, you’re the head coach at Virginia. Like really, you’re the head coach.”

Now, Elliott has the keys to the Wahoos program, after serving as an assistant at Clemson for the last 11 years.

“I understand that there’s going to be a Virginia fit. There’s going to be a profile of what we’re looking for. And we’re going to have to go work to recruit the best and the brightest. But our attraction, and our draw and our sell is that we’re going to build champion men all the way around. And we’re going to use football, we’re going to use social development, we’re going to use academic development, and we’re going to stand on a foundation of faith, so they can go spiritually as well.”

When it comes to the product on the field, Elliott’s vision is tough to argue.

“I want to score and I want to stop people. *laughter* The offense that they run here has always been intriguing to me, so it’s going to be fun to be able to watch these guys practice and prepare. Defensively, I want to be known as a controlled, aggressive defense.”

The 42-year-old will now work on forming his new staff, while the team prepares for the Fenway Bowl under the guidance of Bronco Mendenhall.

Elliott told his new players that’s where their focus should be until the season is in the books.

“The message is very simple, as I told you last night: finish, and do so with purpose, passion and love for each other, and love for Coach Mendenhall and his staff.”

The attention of the UVA players and coaches will now go towards preparing for that Fenway Bowl matchup against SMU on December 29th.

