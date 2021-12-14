Warm weather continues with showers late this week
Highs 10-20 degrees above average
- Temperatures stay above average this week
- Rain chances could return by Friday
- Week of Christmas looking wintry for some
THURSDAY & FRIDAY
The familiar mild weather pattern once again takes over for most of the week thanks to a ridge of high pressure. Highs will warm into the 50s and 60s through Wednesday. By Thursday, we’ll get close to 70 for some with a stronger SW wind ahead of our next front. Rain chances stay to our west on Thursday.
FRIDAY
A front heads our way on Friday. This will increase our clouds and also increase our chances for a few scattered rain showers. Afternoon highs will once again be well above average, climbing to around 66° during the afternoon.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
A surface low pressure system is likely to develop along the front bringing a better chance of rainfall Saturday into early Sunday before the front moves out into the Atlantic Sunday afternoon. Afternoon temperatures fall to the low 50s by Sunday.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Models are back and forth on early next week. A few models show a disturbance moving precipitation over a colder airmass which will create a wintry mix as far east as Roanoke. However, other models suggest the system will deliver another shot of rain showers. We’ll keep you posted. There’s still plenty of time to monitor this.
