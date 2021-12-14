Advertisement

Warm weather continues with showers late this week

Highs 10-20 degrees above average
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Temperatures stay above average this week
  • Rain chances could return by Friday
  • Week of Christmas looking wintry for some

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

The familiar mild weather pattern once again takes over for most of the week thanks to a ridge of high pressure. Highs will warm into the 50s and 60s through Wednesday. By Thursday, we’ll get close to 70 for some with a stronger SW wind ahead of our next front. Rain chances stay to our west on Thursday.

Beautiful sunshine will allow temperatures to soar into the 50s to near 60 the next few days.
Beautiful sunshine will allow temperatures to soar into the 50s to near 60 the next few days.

FRIDAY

A front heads our way on Friday. This will increase our clouds and also increase our chances for a few scattered rain showers. Afternoon highs will once again be well above average, climbing to around 66° during the afternoon.

A slow-moving front will bring rain to the region this weekend.
A slow-moving front will bring rain to the region this weekend.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

A surface low pressure system is likely to develop along the front bringing a better chance of rainfall Saturday into early Sunday before the front moves out into the Atlantic Sunday afternoon. Afternoon temperatures fall to the low 50s by Sunday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Models are back and forth on early next week. A few models show a disturbance moving precipitation over a colder airmass which will create a wintry mix as far east as Roanoke. However, other models suggest the system will deliver another shot of rain showers. We’ll keep you posted. There’s still plenty of time to monitor this.

Several models are suggesting we could have some rain moving over cold air leading to a wintry...
Several models are suggesting we could have some rain moving over cold air leading to a wintry mix. We'll keep monitoring.

