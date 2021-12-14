Advertisement

Wythe County Sheriff’s Office collecting toys for tornado victims

Toy's will go to kids who lost their homes in Western Kentucky
Toy's will go to kids who lost their homes in Western Kentucky
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Wythe County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting toys at Wytheville Walmart Friday, December 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The toys are for kids in Western Kentucky who lost their homes to tornadoes.

Toys can be purchased for all ages and placed in the police cars that will be parked at the Walmart. They will then be taken to Harlan, KY state police barracks.

