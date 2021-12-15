Advertisement

Avoiding overspending this holiday

(Natasha Lynn)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Christmas is almost here, and if you’re a last-minute holiday shopper, financial experts have tips on how to avoid overspending this season.

For future reference, accountants like Richard Hedley, a partner with Brown Edwards CPAs says its best to buy ahead of time and plan throughout the year.

Hedley says planning is key, and people can get carried away with impulse buys instead of sticking to their list of items that fit within their budget.

If you’ve still got shopping to do, you should go now, and not to wait to buy the week of Christmas, Hedley says that’s when everything is the most expensive.

“Think about who the people are you want to buy for. Just set a number for each of those folks, and then whatever that number adds up to, that’s your budget, and don’t stray from that budget,” says Hedley.

Hedley also warns against department store credit cards with special discounts if you open an account.

The interest rates attached often cancel out what may seem like a good deal.

