BCAT engine building team wins fourth national competition

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Two engine buildings teams from the Burton Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT) competed in the ‘Hot Rodders of Tomorrow Engine Building Challenge’ national competition--- and won.

The team is one of the fastest teams in the nation that can take apart and build a car engine in minutes.

Wednesday, in front of WDBJ7′s cameras they built an engine and put it back together in less than 18 minutes.

Their fastest time, less than 16 minutes!

The E-3 Sparks Plug team, led by motorsports instructor Chris Overfelt, got their fourth national championship with a final average time of 20:51.

Each member of the team also won a $10,000 scholarship.

Mr. Overfelt and students say this is more than just a competition, but about building their futures and being a team.

”You know, it’s not about me, it’s about the team. And if you can get them to do that and actually work together and communicate, that’s how I do it and, and I’m, I’m honest with them about what the outcome can be if they actually put forth the effort,” said motorsports instructor Chris Overfelt.

“It can send a lot of us to college to some of our dream schools, especially for the ones of us that are in that love the car world. It can send us to colleges like Uno UTI, Sam tech, and Ohio, where we could get a great education and send us out into the car world to make amazing careers,” said student and E-3 Sparks Plug team member Jacob Bell.

The team previously captured the national championship in 2014, 2016, and 2018.

The NASCAR Tech team, led by automotive instructor Steve Hoback, placed 17th in the nation.

