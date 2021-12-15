Advertisement

Big Island Elementary School celebrates national award

Big Island Elementary School
Big Island Elementary School
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIG ISLAND, Va. (WDBJ) - Big Island Elementary School received a special honor this week.

The school has been named a National ESEA Distinguished School for this year.

That comes in recognition of exceptional student performance and academic growth for the past two years.

The school’s principal says the students and staff deserve all the credit.

“It’s really a sense of joy and I guess reaffirmation of a lot of hard work by a lot of good people that’s being recognized. We don’t seek it out. We’re content to be the small school in the corner of the county that just does our own thing, but at the same time, when you know you’re doing good work, it’s nice for other people to notice,” said Andy Bliss, principal.

The Virginia Department of Education says about half of the school’s students are economically disadvantaged. Bliss says despite this, they persevere.

“They don’t give up. They don’t quit,” said Bliss, adding that community support for each other has been huge in this process.

The school will be recognized in February at the National ESEA Conference in New Orleans.

