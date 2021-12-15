Advertisement

Campbell County man charged in shooting of family member

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Campbell County man has been arrested after deputies say he shot at a family member.

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 4300 block of Lambs Church Road. Deputies determined there was a family dispute, and one family member had been shot.

Randall Rice, 59, was charged with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene and taken to the Lynchburg Emergency Department.

If you have any questions on the case contact Investigator S.T Herndon at 434-332-9514.

