Advertisement

Campbell County non-emergency line down Tuesday night

Emergencies should still be reported by dialing 9-1-1.
Cell phone
Cell phone(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County E-911 Center non-emergency line is experiencing an issue Tuesday night.

Those with non-emergencies should utilize 434-592-9574 or 434-283-9574, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety.

Emergencies should still be reported by dialing 9-1-1.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter in place over in Radford schools
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Scene of Pittsylvania County arson and homicide
Two bodies found inside smoking Danville home
Clarissa Jones, reported missing by Lynchburg police
Lynchburg Police looking for missing woman
Governor Northam announces tax reduction for Virginians

Latest News

Volunteers loaded the vehicles of recipient organizations as they pulled up.
Delivery day for the Greenbrier’s Dream Tree
Rotary members packed the bags Monday evening.
Buena Vista Rotary distribute goodie bags for disabled residents
Meredith Cranston holds one of her twins, born 17 weeks early inside Carilion's NICU.
Carilion Clinic gets AngelEye cameras in NICU to connect parents and children, 24/7
The new clinic is on Nelson Street, across from the Sheetz.
LewisGale opens new clinic in Lexington