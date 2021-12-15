Campbell County non-emergency line down Tuesday night

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County E-911 Center non-emergency line is experiencing an issue Tuesday night.

Those with non-emergencies should utilize 434-592-9574 or 434-283-9574, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety.

Emergencies should still be reported by dialing 9-1-1.

Check back for updates.

