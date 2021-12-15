Advertisement

Community addresses Rockbridge County school board

Rockbridge County Public Schools
Rockbridge County Public Schools(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - After an eventful week in Lexington, the administration at Rockbridge County Public Schools opened its Tuesday night board meeting with a list of the safety measures in place at their school buildings, like electronic buzz-in systems, updated security cameras, and an interior set of safety doors for all visitors to enter through the office.

“We need to use this as a tool for improving ourselves and making Rockbridge county high school a stronger place to be,” remarked Superintendent Philip Thompson.                        

Of the many issues brought to the table during public comment, speakers from church groups, parents, and students mainly wanted to address banning the Confederate Flag and within the district.

“It is time now to list the confederate flag along with all the other hate symbols,” said a parent.

“A representative of the high school said the symbols weren’t okay to use because of the atrocities the Nazi party committed and the later adoption by the KKK. Why does the administration and school board refuse to use this logic with the confederate flag?,” asked a student. Another spoke about how slurs and harassment are commonplace at the school, saying she herself has been a victim of discrimination.

Other parents challenged the board’s recent decisions on school policies, calling for the resignation of the superintendent.

Although the board did not vote on these subjects at the meeting, we’ve reached out to the administration and are waiting to hear back about their next steps.

