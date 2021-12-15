Advertisement

Cooler temperatures move in today

Warm highs 10-20 degrees above average by the end of the week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:48 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
  • Cool air wedge keeps temperatures cooler Wednesday
  • Rain chances could return by Friday
  • Near-normal temperatures next week

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

A wedge of cool air will enter from the northwest Wednesday. This will keep temperatures cooler than the past few days.

The familiar mild weather pattern once again takes over for the rest of the week. Highs will only warm into the low to mid 50s today under a mix of sun and clouds. By Thursday, we’ll get close to 70 for some with a stronger SW wind ahead of our next front. Rain chances stay to our west on Thursday.

FRIDAY

A front heads our way on Friday. This will increase our clouds and also increase our chances for a few scattered rain showers. Afternoon highs will once again be well above average, climbing to around 68° during the afternoon.

A slow-moving front will bring rain to the region this weekend.
A slow-moving front will bring rain to the region this weekend.(WDBJ7)

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

A surface low pressure system is likely to develop along the front bringing a better chance of rainfall late Saturday into early Sunday before the front moves out into the Atlantic Sunday afternoon. Afternoon temperatures fall to the low 50s by Sunday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Computer models are backing away from any wintry weather early Monday. It looks like a lot of that moisture will stay to our south. However, it’s still something we’ll continue to monitor as cooler temperatures return. Our highs on Monday only climb into the mid to upper 40s.

