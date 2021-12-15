Advertisement

COVID cases again on the rise across the Roanoke and Alleghany health districts amid new variant and holiday season

Dr. Cynthia Morrow said that 7,000 more vaccines have been given out over the last week in the...
Dr. Cynthia Morrow said that 7,000 more vaccines have been given out over the last week in the RCAHD.(WDBj7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This week alone there have been nearly one thousand new cases of COVID-19 within the Roanoke City and Alleghany health districts.

There have also been over 60 new hospitalizations.

Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow said there is reason to be concerned, during her scheduled media availability Tuesday, and precautions still need to be taken.

In addition to encouraging vaccines for everyone ages 5 and up, she also spoke briefly on the Omicron variant and how it may affect the data this holiday season.

“At this point is appears to be less significant symptoms, it also appears to be evading some of the immune responses, so we don’t know exactly how that is going to play out,” said Morrow.

Morrow added that there is not enough evidence yet to say how big of impact Omicron will have.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter in place over in Radford schools
Governor Northam announces tax reduction for Virginians
Courtesy: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
Search over for missing man out of Amherst County
We increase our chances of a few showers late this week.
Cool air wedge shaves a few degrees off Wednesday’s highs
Clarissa Jones, reported missing by Lynchburg police
Lynchburg Police looking for missing woman

Latest News

Sen. Tim Kaine says he will do everything he can to extend the expanded child tax credit during...
Kaine hopes to extend expanded child tax credit
The Inn at Burwell Place, a Bed and Breakfast in Salem hosted director Dylan Vox and his crew...
Salem inn hosts movie production
In 2022, Stanley Meador hopes to continue existing partnerships with police chiefs, sheriffs...
Partnerships between local and federal partners prove important for Roanoke crimes
Campbell County man charged in shooting of family member