Delivery day for the Greenbrier’s Dream Tree

Volunteers loaded the vehicles of recipient organizations as they pulled up.
Volunteers loaded the vehicles of recipient organizations as they pulled up.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDBJ) - You can see right away that this is not a small project.

“It’s a million dollars worth of toys,” said Alyssa Hill, an organizer of the Greenbrier’s annual Dream Tree program, “with roughly a little over 60,000 gifts are donated out to 160 organizations.”

And they all go out in one day.

“We have all 160 organizations come in one day,” Hill said as volunteers rushed around her. “So it is all distributed today.”

It’s a tightly organized system, working out of the Greenbrier’s Athletic Performance Center.

“Last couple of years, we’ve been over here,” said Cam Huffman, the Greenbrier’s Director of Public Relations, “and it’s been the perfect spot because there’s a lot of different places you can load, a lot of different places you can store toys in it.”

“So they all know, like, one group could be at 12 o’clock at the garage, but we also have another 12 o’clock at the front and then a 12 o’clock at the back,” Hill said. “So it’s a really well-oiled machine.”

A machine to move all those toys out to houses that otherwise might have an empty tree.

“At least we know that that child is waking up Christmas morning to a gift,” said Hill.

“It’s all about the kids,” Huffman said, “but I think in a way it’s just as important for the team members at the Greenbrier. It puts us in the Christmas spirit and let’s us feel like we’re giving back to something special.”

