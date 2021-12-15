HOMETOWN HOLIDAY HELPERS: Buchanan woman balances full-time care of daughter, while helping others in her community

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Erin Hickok would call the makings of a sidewalk outside her home a mess.

When you hear her story, you’ll see it’s a labor of love.

Hickok and her husband are trying to make moving around a bit easier for daughter, Meghan.

“We are attempting to make a pathway from the driveway up to the house so that her wheelchair will actually be able to come in and out,” says Erin.

Despite what you see, Meghan is going places.

“I like art and then my cats,” says Meghan.

Meghan proudly showed us some of her art work. She also wants to finish college. Slim Shady will help her get there.

That’s the name Meghan gave her new motorized wheelchair.

A sense of humor is a family trait, as Meghan copes with a laundry list of rare conditions.

“She has a condition called mitochondrial disease, which affects the mitochondria and the energy that her body is able to produce, so it affects all of her organs,” says Erin.

Meghan also suffers from other chronic illnesses, including one that affects how her body processes food.

It’s enough to make a person want to give up. That’s not how this family rolls.

“You’ve just got to adjust your way of looking at life,” says Meghan.

Meghan has a service dog- a golden retriever named Lumos- that is being trained right now to help detect her seizures, yet another health struggle.

“She’s precious,” Meghan says.

Lumos is also expensive.

Even with insurance, the family struggles to pay mounting medical bills. Their home currently doesn’t have heat.

Erin’s husband works, but she had to give her job to be Meghan’s full-time caretaker.

And she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“If she can keep fighting, we keep fighting,” says Erin.

It’s our hope the $700 gift card given as part of Hometown Holiday Helpers will help Erin keep up that fight.

But in true fashion, Erin wants to what she normally does, help others.

She plans to buy gifts to donate to Toys for Tots.

“We’ve been very blessed with having people in our paths that have helped this journey we’ve been on, so if we can do a little something for somebody else then, that’s what matters,” says Erin.

Click here to nominate someone for our next Hometown Holiday Helpers.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.