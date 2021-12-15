Advertisement

Judge sentences man who shot at Floyd deputy to 30 years

Photo courtesy New River Valley Regional Jail
Photo courtesy New River Valley Regional Jail(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who shot at deputies after an attempted traffic stop in 2019 will spend the next 30 years in jail.

According to the Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, on Tuesday Samuel Hale was sentenced to 83 years, with 53 years suspended, meaning he’ll actively serve 30 years.

In 2019 WDBJ7 reported on Hale’s arrest following the shootout. According to prosecutors, around 1 a.m. on October 11, 2019 Deputy Harman with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office was investigating suspicious activity on Commercial Drive in Floyd County. Harman reported seeing Hale’s vehicle and turned on his emergency lights to pull him over.

Hale, deputies said, instead sped up and turned onto the Christiansburg Pike. Deputy Harman followed Hale’s vehicle as it turned onto Blue Bird Road and eventually onto an old logging road. Hale’s vehicle went into an embankment and stopped. Deputy Harman stopped and ordered Hale to get out of the vehicle. Hale got out and, according to the deputy, immediately began firing. Harman’s vehicle was hit first with gunfire, then his hand.

As the deputy took cover behind his vehicle, Hale drove away. Harman resumed following him until Hale was eventually blocked in by other deputies. Hale again got out of his vehicle and began shooting at two other officers, hitting each of their vehicles.

After an exchange of gunfire, the officers were able to get Hale to start talking to them. After a few hours, he surrendered.

Floyd was arrested and, in June of this year, he was convicted of three counts of attempted capital murder, malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

