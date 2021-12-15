Lexington Farmers Market faces license quandary

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Some vendors at Lexington’s farmers market are worried they won’t be able to do business any more.

Farmers were out as usual at the Wednesday morning market, but some of the booths were missing because of word from the city that any non-farmer vendors would have to buy a peddlers license to sell there.

The city says they were unaware of the problem until someone asked, and they feel their hands are tied by the wording of the city’s regulations on the licenses, which cost $500 per year.

”I don’t think it’s fair to charge those kind of numbers to these kind of people when they are an integral part of this market, said Farmers Market Manager Mitch Wapner. “This market is a vibrant, diverse market that supports the city. It supports the customers, the vendors, the whole community.”

City council is expected to consider a plan offered by the city manager to offer one peddlers license for the entire market, although even that is too expensive according to some.

