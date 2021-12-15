National Signing Day Coverage

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Wednesday was National Signing Day across the region. At Lord Botetourt, two members of the Cavalier football team became part of Coach Brent Pry’s first class at Virginia Tech. Gunner Givens projects as a defensive end in Blacksburg. Givens honored his despite a late push from North Carolina. He’s joined by teammate and lineman Hunter McLain who was a Richmond commit until Wednesday morning when he got an offer from Tech and flipped to the Hokies.

At Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg, offensive lineman Zach Rice made things official with North Carolina as did quarterback Davis Lane with Virginia. Tight end Dillon Stowers is on his way to West Point to suit up for the Army Black Knights, and Jordyn Robbins inked papers to run track at UNC-Wilmington.

Over in the NRV, Radford linebacker Tyrel Dobson is shipping up to Lexington to join Scott Wachenheim’s program at VMI.Dobson is the reigning District and Region Defensive Player of the Year and earned second team all-state honors as a linebacker.

At Hidden Valley, Slade Aliff signed to play golf at Emory and Henry while Emmerson Barley will tee it up at Randolph Macon. Ashton Carroll will suit up for the football team at Ball State while Cam Davenport is headed to Cedarville University to play volleyball next fall.

