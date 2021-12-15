Advertisement

Partnerships between local and federal partners prove important for Roanoke crimes

By Ashley Boles
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In a year where nearly 70 gun related incidents have occurred within Roanoke City limits, local leaders are relying on federal partners.

“We can’t do our jobs without the collaboration of state and local law enforcement,” said US Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, Chris Kavanaugh.

“Our bread and butter and how we do that and our impact is with our partnerships with our local state and federal law enforcement agencies,” said Special Agent in Charge for FBI Richmond, Stanley Meador.

Demarcus Glenn is a recent example.

A jury found him not guilty on a 2019 murder charge this October in Roanoke City Circuit court. A month later, he was arrested on federal firearm charges that would put him behind bars for a minimum of 10 years if convicted.

“If a subject goes out and robs a bank, that individual can be charged in the state system on that bank robbery, that individual can also be charged in the federal court for the bank robbery, so what we’re doing oftentimes, when we take those cases, we’re looking on a case by case basis to see what is the most appropriate prosecutorial venue, and we stay in constant communication with US attorneys’ office,” said Meador on a virtual call, Wednesday.

Chris Kavanaugh took on the US Attorney role for our hometowns a few months ago. WDBJ7 conducted this interview with him two weeks ago, after a Roanoke man plead guilty to racketeering in federal court.

While neither Kavanaugh nor Meador can comment on current cases they’re looking to prosecute federally, the men say the conversations they have with police chiefs, sheriff’s and private sector leaders are top priority.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter in place over in Radford schools
Governor Northam announces tax reduction for Virginians
Courtesy: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
Search over for missing man out of Amherst County
We increase our chances of a few showers late this week.
Cool air wedge shaves a few degrees off Wednesday’s highs
Clarissa Jones, reported missing by Lynchburg police
Lynchburg Police looking for missing woman

Latest News

Sen. Tim Kaine says he will do everything he can to extend the expanded child tax credit during...
Kaine hopes to extend expanded child tax credit
The Inn at Burwell Place, a Bed and Breakfast in Salem hosted director Dylan Vox and his crew...
Salem inn hosts movie production
Dr. Cynthia Morrow said that 7,000 more vaccines have been given out over the last week in the...
COVID cases again on the rise across the Roanoke and Alleghany health districts amid new variant and holiday season
Campbell County man charged in shooting of family member