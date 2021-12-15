Partnerships between local and federal partners prove important for Roanoke crimes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In a year where nearly 70 gun related incidents have occurred within Roanoke City limits, local leaders are relying on federal partners.

“We can’t do our jobs without the collaboration of state and local law enforcement,” said US Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, Chris Kavanaugh.

“Our bread and butter and how we do that and our impact is with our partnerships with our local state and federal law enforcement agencies,” said Special Agent in Charge for FBI Richmond, Stanley Meador.

Demarcus Glenn is a recent example.

A jury found him not guilty on a 2019 murder charge this October in Roanoke City Circuit court. A month later, he was arrested on federal firearm charges that would put him behind bars for a minimum of 10 years if convicted.

“If a subject goes out and robs a bank, that individual can be charged in the state system on that bank robbery, that individual can also be charged in the federal court for the bank robbery, so what we’re doing oftentimes, when we take those cases, we’re looking on a case by case basis to see what is the most appropriate prosecutorial venue, and we stay in constant communication with US attorneys’ office,” said Meador on a virtual call, Wednesday.

Chris Kavanaugh took on the US Attorney role for our hometowns a few months ago. WDBJ7 conducted this interview with him two weeks ago, after a Roanoke man plead guilty to racketeering in federal court.

While neither Kavanaugh nor Meador can comment on current cases they’re looking to prosecute federally, the men say the conversations they have with police chiefs, sheriff’s and private sector leaders are top priority.

