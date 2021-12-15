P&HCC receiving $5,000 grant to support students

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Patrick & Henry Community College Foundation received a $5,000 grant to support students in P&HCC’s science, technology, engineering, and math-related programs [STEM]. The award is made possible through the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education and the Micron Opportunity Fund.

In a statement, the foundation says, “The purpose of this grant is to help students in STEM programs remain on their path to college completion. The $5,000 could help cover expenses such as textbooks, supplies, transportation, or childcare. Without additional aid, the uncalculated costs of attending college—such as childcare or transportation—can become a barrier to completion for some students. This grant could help alleviate those kinds of concerns thus helping students to focus on achieving their academic goals.”

“For many of our students, unexpected expenses can be make-or-break in their college journey. A flat tire, a change in job hours that require them to pay for additional childcare, or any number of things can hinder a student’s completion,” says Tiffani Underwood the Director of the P&HCC Foundation. “Grants like the Micron Opportunity Fund really make a big difference to help give students the little extra bump they need to keep going.”

According to the Micron website, the company “partners with universities around the globe in support of programs and people that inspire the next generation of technology innovators and leaders. Our grants support student experiences, faculty researchers, and programs to help create pathways for underrepresented students to achieve their aspirations in engineering.”

