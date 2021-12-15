Advertisement

“SML Gives” looking for non-profits, sponsors ahead of first event

SML Gives
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - A nonprofit near Smith Mountain Lake is organizing a day for the community to support and learn more about local charities

SML Good Neighbors is creating SML Gives, a virtual giving campaign where charities who serve people in Bedford in Franklin Counties can promote their nonprofit on March 16th.

The even is to replace Roanoke Valley Gives, which was discontinued for 2022.

“The whole purpose for the day is for the community to come together to raise attention and awareness for all of these organizations doing amazing work in Bedford and Franklin County Virginia, but also to raise as much money as possible to make a big impact for these organizations to keep fulfilling their mission,” explains Lisa Lietz, Executive Director SML Good Neighbors.

The deadline to apply to participate as a non profit is January 14th. A link to the campaign’s website is available here.

