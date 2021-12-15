Advertisement

Some Verizon Wireless customers having difficulty with 911 calls

(ky3)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Some areas of Virginia report customers of Verizon Wireless are having difficulty calling 911.

Amherst County is urging people to use landlines to call 911 if possible.

Appomattox County says until further notice, Verizon customers should use a landline or other cell service provider, or text to 911 or call emergency dispatch at 434-352-8241.

The Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services advices using a landline or other cellphone service, or text to 911, or call 434-847-1602.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter in place over in Radford schools
Governor Northam announces tax reduction for Virginians
We increase our chances of a few showers late this week.
Cool air wedge shaves a few degrees off Wednesday’s highs
Courtesy: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
Search over for missing man out of Amherst County
Clarissa Jones, reported missing by Lynchburg police
Lynchburg Police looking for missing woman

Latest News

Sen. Kaine speaks on National Defense bill passage
P&HCC receiving $5,000 grant to support students
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today with slightly cooler temperatures.
Wednesday, December 15, Midday FastCast
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 15, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 15, 2021