Spirit Night brings carols to VMI barracks

The glee club performed a range of holiday songs.
By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Things were cheery and seasonal at the Virginia Military Institute Tuesday night.

They had “Carols in the Courtyard” in the barracks after a holiday dinner at Crozet Hall, the institute’s dining hall.

The cheerful sounds where normally one hears shouted orders was all part of VMI’s Spirit Night as cadets get ready for final exams before taking their Christmas break.

