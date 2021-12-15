Wise County receives gold designation for solar energy growth

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Wise County has received Gold designation from the national SolSmart program for making it faster, easier and more affordable for homes and businesses to go solar. The Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) partners with University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service to serve as no-cost technical advisors with the program.

“What a great step for Wise County as they prepare for more clean energy development, a boost in the local economy and contributing to established goals in the Commonwealth,” said Virginia Energy Director John Warren.

The County’s new SolSmart Gold designation was recognized at the groundbreaking for solar installation at Mineral Gap Data Center located in the industrial park. The Wise County Industrial Development Authority received a $500,000 Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) grant from Virginia Energy for site preparation. This is the first solar project under construction in the county and was beneficial toward the Gold designation.

Wise County first received the SolSmart Silver designation in 2019, due to additional accomplishments the county has now raised up to SolSmart Gold. To achieve the SolSmart Gold designation Wise County established a permit turnaround time of three days or less for small rooftop solar projects, began offering appointments for inspections and created a solar resource webpage for the county.

“We are thrilled to congratulate Wise County for achieving the highest level of SolSmart designation,” said Theresa Perry, Program Director for SolSmart at the Interstate Renewable Energy Council (IREC). “This achievement shows that Wise County is on the path to robust solar energy growth, as exemplified by the Mineral Gap Solar Project. We encourage other communities to join SolSmart and help both residents and businesses access clean, affordable energy from the sun.”

SolSmart is led by the IREC and the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) and funded by the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office.

