7@4 Celebrates National Chocolate Covered Anything Day with Chocolate Paper
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday, 7@4 celebrated National Chocolate Covered Anything Day with Chocolate Paper.
We invited Melissa Mays to talk about all the delicious chocolate offerings. The family-owned business recently celebrated 15 years of business.
They also offer greeting cards, books and chocolate on Market Street downtown.
