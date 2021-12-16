Bath County Christmas parade is Saturday

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Hot Springs, it’s going to be all about Christmas Saturday.

The Bath County Christmas parade will start at the Bath Community Hospital and turn onto Main Street to pass through town to the fire station in the afternoon.

And in the parking lots on either side of the Virginia Hot Springs Building the Chamber of Commerce is hosting a winter festival.

”We have some clothing vendors,” said Jackie Wade of the Bath County Chamber of Commerce. “There’ll be jewelry. The Homestead is going to be selling hot cocoa and donuts. we’ll have some carolers from the local Presbyterian church in the area.”

The parade is Saturday afternoon at 2, and the festival starts at noon.

