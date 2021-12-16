Advertisement

Bedford County women charged with malicious wounding

Darlene Spinner is being held in the Bedford Regional Jail without bond.
Darlene Spinner is being held in the Bedford Regional Jail without bond.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a malicious wounding incident that occurred on December 9, 2021 in the Big Island area of Bedford County.

Darlene Spinner, 60, of Big Island has been arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

She is currently being held in the Bedford Regional Jail without bond.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
The Inn at Burwell Place, a Bed and Breakfast in Salem hosted director Dylan Vox and his crew...
Salem inn hosts movie production
Dr. Cynthia Morrow said that 7,000 more vaccines have been given out over the last week in the...
COVID cases again on the rise across the Roanoke and Alleghany health districts amid new variant and holiday season
Courtesy: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
Search over for missing man out of Amherst County
Rockbridge County Public Schools
Community addresses Rockbridge County School Board

Latest News

Cleft Palate Charity
Cleft Palate
Spiderman Movie Premiere
Spiderman No Way Home Premier Danville
Main Street decorations already brighten the area.
Bath County Christmas parade is Saturday
Packing went on all day in a church gym.
Bath Christmas Mother prepares for distribution day