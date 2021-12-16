Bedford County women charged with malicious wounding

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a malicious wounding incident that occurred on December 9, 2021 in the Big Island area of Bedford County.

Darlene Spinner, 60, of Big Island has been arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

She is currently being held in the Bedford Regional Jail without bond.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

