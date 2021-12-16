Advertisement

First Bank & Trust gives check to Emory & Henry College School of Business

Emory & Henry College does a tremendous job preparing future leaders.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMORY, Va. (WDBJ) - First Bank & Trust Company presented a check Thursday to the Emory & Henry College School of Business for $50,000.

According to college, the support allows them connect with students throughout the region through an innovative education space in the East Wing of Carriger Hall, home of the business school. The space will be dedicated to engaging learners digitally via state of the art technology with relevant content that can be accessed 24/7.

“Supporting Emory & Henry College is a natural fit for our organization. They are the only four year private college in Washington County, Virginia and we are the only bank headquartered in the county, and that alone makes our partnership impactful on many levels,” stated Mark Nelson, President & CEO of First Bank & Trust Company, in a press release.

As part of the partnership, the School of Business will offer programming for First Bank & Trust Company employees and rising leaders - focusing on skills needed to successfully lead organizations from within. The programming aims to prepare First Bank & Trust Company employees to become more effective business builders.

“First Bank & Trust Company has been, and continues to be an exceptional partner for the School of Business. The bank’s vision and commitment to the future of our region are evident in this project and the tremendous support for the Carriger building,” said Dr. Emmett Tracy, Founding Dean of the School of Business. “This opportunity takes our partnership to another level - focusing on professional development, lifelong learning, and a strong, lasting commitment to broader economic impact in our region.”

In a statement from Emory & Henry, a spokesperson wrote, “The School of Business will transform the College’s undergraduate business department and emphasize the value of work and the development of creative, problem-solving leaders. Executive Education, certificates and online programs are also being developed.”

